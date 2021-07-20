Victoria delivers record revenues

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 27/10/2020..Pic in Kidderminster at Victoria Carpets. They have had a good year and release there 6 month figures this Monday. The lower building adjining on the right is Alliance flooring distribution (not sure if there the same business or totally seperate)..

The Kidderminster-based firm turned over £662.3 million for the year ending April 3, despite revenues declining by 80% in the first quarter.

The company has also turned a loss of £8.5 million last year into a profit of £45.9 million this time around.

In a statement, Victoria said: "2021 was the eighth consecutive record year for Victoria – despite challenging operational conditions due to the pandemic."

The group also successfully refinanced all of its outstanding debt and raised additional capital for acquisitions.

Geoff Wilding, executive cchairman of Victoria, added: “I want to pay credit to all Victoria’s management team, who, when it really mattered, delivered an extraordinary outcome for shareholders in a challenging operational environment.