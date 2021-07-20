Victoria delivers record revenues

By James PughKidderminsterBusinessPublished:

Carpets and flooring group Victoria has reported record revenues and operating profits over the last financial year.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 27/10/2020..Pic in Kidderminster at Victoria Carpets. They have had a good year and release there 6 month figures this Monday. The lower building adjining on the right is Alliance flooring distribution (not sure if there the same business or totally seperate)..
DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 27/10/2020..Pic in Kidderminster at Victoria Carpets. They have had a good year and release there 6 month figures this Monday. The lower building adjining on the right is Alliance flooring distribution (not sure if there the same business or totally seperate)..

The Kidderminster-based firm turned over £662.3 million for the year ending April 3, despite revenues declining by 80% in the first quarter.

The company has also turned a loss of £8.5 million last year into a profit of £45.9 million this time around.

In a statement, Victoria said: "2021 was the eighth consecutive record year for Victoria – despite challenging operational conditions due to the pandemic."

The group also successfully refinanced all of its outstanding debt and raised additional capital for acquisitions.

Geoff Wilding, executive cchairman of Victoria, added: “I want to pay credit to all Victoria’s management team, who, when it really mattered, delivered an extraordinary outcome for shareholders in a challenging operational environment.

"The result of their efforts is that the group is in an enviable operational and financial position to take advantage of opportunities to continue to create wealth for shareholders.”

Business
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News