Flying visit: Mike Ashley in Wolverhampton to inspect Frasers

By John CorserWolverhamptonBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

The billionaire owner of Wolverhampton's Frasers store helicoptered in to take a tour of his new 60,000 sq ft city centre shop.

Mike Ashley is chief executive of Frasers Group
Mike Ashley is chief executive of Frasers Group

Mike Ashley's helicopter is thought to have landed on Penn Common on Tuesday afternoon for his visit to the city.

The 56-year-old Walsall-born businessman went on to the Mander Centre to take a look at the layout of the two-storey store which opened in April.

The Frasers Group chief executive was spotted walking around the multi-brand store which connects to an adjoining Sports Direct - also owned by Mr Ashley - on the ground floor.

The new shop brings all of retail magnate's brands together under one roof.

It was formerly a Debenhams building and involved a multi-million investment.

It has replaced the city's Beatties store which Mr Ashley sold last year.

Business
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News