Mike Ashley is chief executive of Frasers Group

Mike Ashley's helicopter is thought to have landed on Penn Common on Tuesday afternoon for his visit to the city.

The 56-year-old Walsall-born businessman went on to the Mander Centre to take a look at the layout of the two-storey store which opened in April.

The Frasers Group chief executive was spotted walking around the multi-brand store which connects to an adjoining Sports Direct - also owned by Mr Ashley - on the ground floor.

The new shop brings all of retail magnate's brands together under one roof.

It was formerly a Debenhams building and involved a multi-million investment.