Mike Ashley's helicopter is thought to have landed on Penn Common on Tuesday afternoon for his visit to the city.
The 56-year-old Walsall-born businessman went on to the Mander Centre to take a look at the layout of the two-storey store which opened in April.
The Frasers Group chief executive was spotted walking around the multi-brand store which connects to an adjoining Sports Direct - also owned by Mr Ashley - on the ground floor.
The new shop brings all of retail magnate's brands together under one roof.
It was formerly a Debenhams building and involved a multi-million investment.
It has replaced the city's Beatties store which Mr Ashley sold last year.