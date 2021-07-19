DX profits to be ahead of forecasts

DX has sites in the Black Country

The group, which provides parcel freight, secure courier and logistics services, has DX Freight sites in Willenhall and a DX Courier base in Tipton.

Since May the group has continued to trade well, with strong ongoing momentum at DX Freight, ahead of management expectations, and good progress at DX Express.

Net cash at the year end is also better than expected at £16.8 million – a rise of 37 per cent on the year.

DX Freight revenue for the financial year is expected to be abiout £6m higher than previously anticipated. DX Express, which provides secure express deliveries, performed well, in line with management expectations as lockdown restrictions lifted. Both divisions secured good levels of new customer wins and increased volumes from existing customers.

The group has continued to expand its depot network, in line with growth plans.