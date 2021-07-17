Around 2,000 pubs that were not able to open previously are expected to resume trading on Monday, so-called Freedom Day.

But UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls has warned that already one in five employees in the hospitality industry are self-isolating and the problem is only likely to get worse.

Wolverhampton-based Marston's is among the businesses being hit by the issue and concerned at lack of guidance on how to proceed. It is feared the levels of absences could reach a third of total workforces with around 60 per cent of employees in pubs and restaurants under 30-years-old.

Mark Lewis, director at Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford, said: "While we welcome the lifting of restrictions, it is a double-edged sword as the new Delta variant appears to be surging. With the lifting of restrictions there is a big risk that some people will just let go. This places a greater risk to our staff of being pinged and forced to isolate - or worse, being confirmed positive.

"This could have a devastating impact on small businesses in our sector who are forced to close and result in lost business at a time when we need it most to survive. We are operating on tightrope. a We will be certainly be recommending continued vigilance. Mask wearing and other controls will be continued because we just don’t know what is coming through the front door. Without any shadow of doubt this is the most challenging time in my life having been in the hospitality industry for over 40 years."

Lisa Snape, sales and marketing manager for Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge, said: "We are thrilled that Freedom Day is fast approaching as we believe it will make a big difference to the hospitality industry. We will continue with some of our Covid safety measures to ensure we are offering a safe place for our guests to visit, whilst making no compromise in providing an excellent customer experience.

"We have been under added pressures, particularly with some staff having to isolate, but we have such a dedicated team down here in Ironbridge who always go above and beyond; we are so grateful to them all for their hard work over the last few months."

UK Hospitality has also called for businesses to be allowed to devise their own policies on coronavirus and the British Beer and Pub Association has called for more clarity on how members can operate.

A new poll from small business insurance provider Simply Business reveals the mixed feelings the Freedom Day milestone has created for small and medium-sized firms. Over half of those polled believe social distancing restrictions are being lifted too soon. The concern is so great that almost a third of small business owners will retain social distancing and reduced capacity within their businesses.

Also 29 per cent think there should be clearer guidelines provided to help small businesses reopen safely.

Many businesses in the West Midlands have yet to decide on a long term policy on home working and are struggling to fill vacancies as the economy reopens rapidly.

The Confederation of British Industry's chief policy director Matthew Fell said: "Firms are currently facing a perfect storm of staff shortages worsened by rising levels of self-isolation."

Employers that reject staff requests to work from home without sufficient grounds could be found guilty of indirect discrimination and companies with outdated health and safety policies could be in breach of their duties to protect staff, should they get sick.

Olga Beck-Friis, of legal technology firm PocketLaw, said that as tens of thousands of employees in the UK return to the office, the majority of businesses will be completely unaware of how the regulatory landscape has changed.

"Company policies and practices need to be re-evaluated in order to ensure they are fit for purpose in the post-Covid working landscape.