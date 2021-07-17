Tim Jones, head of employment at Brierley Hill-based law firm Higgs, advised employers against an immediate return to business as usual.

“The legal restrictions are being removed and some sense of normality will inevitably be resumed, but the Government has been clear that the virus still poses a significant risk and employers should be taking reasonable steps to protect their employee.

“Tempting as it might be to unlock the office doors and embrace with employees recently only seen on Zoom, sensible precautions are required. This will involve preparing risk assessments and implementing appropriate measures to minimise virus transmission. Employees are well within their rights to ask their employer what measures are being taken.

“The Government has now updated its guidance with some advice for employers – and they’ve made clear that returning to the office should be a gradual and considered process," he explained.

Mr Jones said employers should consider putting extra precautions in place if employees are clinically vulnerable or are yet to have the opportunity to be double vaccinated.

“The employer needs to provide a safe working environment and some employees may well argue that they feel they are facing a serious and imminent threat to their safety.

“Where someone is particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, I would recommend good communication between employee and employer to ensure everyone is comfortable with the arrangements in place. That will also help with job satisfaction and staff retention.