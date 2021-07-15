Water company's pride at retaining top grade

It has been awarded a four-star rating for 2020 by the Environment Agency – the regulator’s top grade for environmental performance in its its annual report.

Severn Trent was just one of three companies praised in the report, for sustaining the highest level of performance for most of the last five years.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent chief executive, said: “We’re proud to be one of the top performing water and waste companies when it comes to looking after the environment. For the second year running, we’ve been recognised as a leading performer in the sector for our environmental credentials, achieving the Environment Agency’s highest four-star rating.

“We want to keep hold of it, which is why we’ll continue to build on the great work we’re already doing. Whether it’s the £565m we’re investing as part of our Green Recovery programme or pressing ahead with plans to improve biodiversity through our Great Big Nature Boost scheme – we want to do more.”

She added: “We know looking after the environment means a lot to our customers and the communities we serve. We share those same values and ambitions, which reflect our short and long-term plans.”

The company has recently made commitments to further protect the environment across the Midlands.

It is accelerating environmental commitments by improving 500km of river five years earlier than planned and launching a new team of River Rangers to protect the region’s waterways and keep them healthy and thriving.