Ladder co-ordinator Anne Moore said it was a "brilliant success story" for Central Saint Michael's in West Bromwich which works with the Ladder apprenticeships programme supported by the Express & Star.

Oluwabukunmi Sam-Sorungbe will be studying medicine, Akua Asare law and Jamil Adjallah psychological and behavioural sciences.

The three Cambridge hopefuls who have been accepted for the online and in-person places join a further 10 students who have won places at Durham, Nottingham, St Andrews and University College London – the highest number to date.

Principal Dr Matt Lamb said: “Here at Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form College we have the highest aspirations for our students.

"Our students want to do well and we do everything we can to support them to achieve their qualifications and go on to university or employment.

"We work closely with the Sutton Trust to provide our students with summer placements at top universities including Oxford and Cambridge. We are delighted that more of our students than ever have been successful in getting places at the Sutton Trust summer schools. We know they will benefit enormously from the experience.”

Central Saint Michael’s offers a wide range of courses which open doors to a wide range of careers and positions students for great futures.

It has 23 A Level courses in all the most searched for subjects including business, chemistry, economics, film studies,psychology and sociology.

There are also 10 specialist diploma courses, including the AAT Diploma in Accounting and its newly launched diploma in law and the criminal mind.

For information on how to study at the college in September call 0121 667 5100.