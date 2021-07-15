Stock photo

The coffee shop is currently being built on the Brierley Hill shopping centre’s purple zone car park, off Pedmore Road.

Dudley Council granted planning permission in September 2019.

The new site will include 21 parking spaces, plus two for disabled customers to use. Thee will also be an outside seating area.

Nationally Starbucks has launched a hiring spree for 400 roles as the cafe chain has been buoyed by the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The company, which was founded in Seattle 50 years ago, is recruiting new staff members across the UK across almost 200 sites including city-centre, suburban high street and drive-thru locations as it builds its workforce to deal with higher demand.