Chamber awards launch on Black Country Day

The winners at the The Black Country Chamber Awards when they were last held physically at Wolverhampton Racecourse in 2019

It has also announced plans for a Black Country 2.0 Business Conference on the day winners are announced.

The awards which will celebrate those businesses and leaders who have faced adversity in recent months but have shown resilience and ingenuity and achieved astonishing turn around results during the pandemic.

Black Country 2.0 is the biggest campaign in the chamber's 180-year history. The initiative was launched earlier this year to focus on its lobbying and business support work and helping members to reboot and rebuild as they navigate the end of the Brexit transition period and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The conference will be held at Wolverhampton Racecourse on November 11 and will feature a range of speakers from the business and policy world and a small physical audience.

It will be followed by the Black Country 2.0 awards reception for shortlisted applications. Both events will be streamed virtually for those unable to attend the physical events.

Corin Crane, Black Country Chamber chief executive, said, “The business world has witnessed seismic shifts in how they operate over the last few years as a result of the challenges of Brexit, the pandemic and are now emerging into a radically altered trading landscape. Black Country 2.0 is designed to support businesses through this transition and combining a flagship conference with our regularly anticipated annual awards seemed the best way to deliver both events to a hybrid audience as we emerge from lockdown restrictions and ensure that more people can experience these events.

“Our awards this year will promote innovation and enterprise across the Black Country region and is perfect opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the endeavours, resilience, adaptability and outstanding contribution of our business community and professionals – the people who have pivoted, the people who have fought and survived and those who have coped with unprecedented change and growth and survived the worst economic downturn on record.

“So, whether you’re a start-up, SME or large business, there are categories for you to enter and opportunities to celebrate your initiatives.”

The awards are free to enter and have 11 categories including large business, small business, international trade, start-up and director of the year.