Councillor Patrick Harley, left, and Alex Dunham at Peartree Chemicals

Councillor Patrick Harley pledged to continue to help businesses bounce back bigger, better and bolder from the pandemic.

He launched his Made in Dudley Borough initiative at Peartree Chemicals in Dudley which has been transforming the cleaning world with its plastic free products under its Iron and Velvet range.

Councillor Harley had a tour with bosses from the company and got to see the firm’s business in operation.

Dudley Council has already given out £150 million worth of support to businesses during the pandemic.

Councillor Harley said the council would “double its efforts” to get businesses booming again following the “toughest year”.

"Peartree Chemicals is a hidden gem of a business and one we should be shouting from the rooftops about. They are a pioneering business changing an industry for the better with its plastic free products.

"They have been through a tough year like any other business but they are still here. They embody that fight and spirit that we have in abundance in Dudley.

"We have shown a lot of support for businesses like this over the past 18 months but we must double our efforts to make sure they can bounce back bigger, better, bolder from the toughest year in living memory.

Peartree Chemicals ltd is a specialty chemical manufacturer and supplier that was founded more than 40 years ago.The company has supplied high performance cleaning products to UK manufacturing markets and now employs seven people at its site in Dudley.

In 2019 it changed the face of the industry by launching the first ever UK made, water-soluble plastic-free cleaning products. The Iron and Velvet range is based around plant-derived active ingredients, and is vegan, cruelty free, as well as being sustainably and ethically sourced.

Alex Dunham, director of Peartree Chemicals, added: "We're proud to be based in the heart of the borough and it was fantastic to be a part of the Made in Dudley Borough initiative. Small businesses have had such a hard time lately and it's great to see the council's support for local businesses increasing even more.

"The aim for Iron and Velvet is simple – One Bottle, Zero Waste – to eliminate single use plastic bottles from every household's cleaning cupboard. Hopefully this initiative will enable many more small businesses like ours to lead the way to save our planet."

Made in Dudley Borough aims to celebrate and highlight the work of local businesses. Senior council leaders are planning to tour many of the businesses to see first-hand their work and speak to bosses about support from the council.

The council is also working hard to cut red tape and offer a helping hand to local businesses when contracting them for work as part of its social value policy.

Dudley Business First, the council’s business arm, offers all-year-round support to business on grants, accessing finance and much more.

Business can get in touch with them via the website at www.dudleybusinessfirst.org.uk

If you would like to take part in the Made in Dudley Borough initiative, visit www.dudleybusinessfirst.org.uk/initiatives/made-in-dudley-borough