Businesses seeking more guidance on Freedom Day

Chamber chief executive Corin Crane

Black Country Chamber of Commerce chief executive Corin Crane said that the Government's decision to press ahead with fully reopening the economy was welcomed by many in the Black Country business community and was a positive step, but did not herald the end of the uncertainty for businesses or some sectors with guidance and recommendations being left open to interpretation.

“The Government is right to be cautious yet its guidance to business about the return to work must be crystal clear otherwise there is the risk of a patchwork approach.

“The infection rate will rise in the weeks following ‘Freedom Day’ which in turn could affect businesses if employees and customers need to self-isolate or we see a tightening of restrictions.

“We have to remain optimistic, yet cautious at the same time and continue to deal with the challenges we face, not just from this pandemic and support those sectors worse hit, but continue to address the issues that businesses are constantly reporting such as the acute skills shortages," he said.

Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce chief executive Henrietta Brealey said: “Businesses need clarity on how this will work in practice. They are not public health experts and need meaningful guidance on what exactly being ‘responsible’, ‘high risk’ and returning to work in a ‘gradual’ fashion mean in a business context.

“The business community wants to get back to doing what it does best. The confirmation of progress to stage four of the road map is very welcome and there is much to be positive about in the effectiveness of the vaccine rollout and generally optimistic business sentiment.

“But they need to be reassured that concrete details on workplace guidance will be published; plans to support businesses with the rising issue of self-isolation notifications will be brought forward; and support will remain in available for those firms facing severe hardship.

“The support provided to date has been incredibly welcome and unprecedented and we know that certain sectors – such as international travel – are still a long way from business as usual despite the real progress starting to be made.”

Raj Kandola, head of policy at the Greater Birmingham chambers, added: “We, and many others in the business community, have frequently called on the Government over the course of the pandemic to match high level announcements with actionable detail – which far too often can come weeks (or even months) after the eye catching headlines.

“The chamber will work closely with local businesses in order to understand the challenges and opportunities they are likely to encounter once these changes are implemented.