The former Carillion headquarters in Salop Street

Unite is representing 263 members who are seeking compensation due to Carillion’s failure to inform and consult them before they lost their jobs when the company collapsed into compulsory liquidation.

The Employment Appeal Tribunal has ruled that the case could proceed, dismissing the Carillion group’s appeal.

In January the tribunal rejected Carillion’s argument that what they claimed were “special circumstances” applicable to the group company’s collapse meant no protective awards should be made to workers for consultation failures that occurred.

Carillion mounted an appeal that was heard in the Employment Appeal Tribunal.

The President of the tribunal rejected this argument in an oral judgment last week and ruled that the decision made at the original employment tribunal to allow the cases to continue was correct.

A seven week hearing is scheduled for 2022, when the decision on whether to award the unipon members a protective award for the failure of Carillion to inform and consult them, will be made.

Unite's assistant general secretary for legal affairs Howard Beckett said: “This was a vitally important case not just for the former Carillion workers but all workers, who lose their jobs without warning in the future.

“Unite made a commitment when Carillion collapsed to do everything possible to protect our members who lost their jobs without warning through no fault of their own. Three and half years later we are still fighting for our members to receive the compensation they deserve.