Car sales booming for MG

MG car salea are still on the up in the UK

Longbridge-based MG outsold its total 2019 volume by 519 units at the end of June.

Pure electric models account for 31.4 per cent of sales.

MG now has 137 dealers with more than 30 new ones joining the brand in the past 12 months.

Guy Pigounakis, MG’s commercial director, said: “Mid-year is the perfect time to reflect on our achievements so far in 2021, a year which has seen us constantly outperform the market in what have been some really tough trading conditions."

He said the company was focus on achieving another record year through the second half of 2021.

MG, which dates back to 1924, now has all its cars made abroad.

It is the fastest growing car brand in the UK with a range of six cars including hatchbacks, sports wagons and sports utility vehicles. All cars are designed in the UK.