Halesowen College apprentice Charlotte Cartwright

She is an example of how apprenticeships are a fantastic option for those who prefer to learn on the job, while earning a salary and getting a qualification.

Delivered from level 2 up to degree level, apprenticeships offer real progression opportunities with 90 per cent of apprentices remain with their employer at the end of the apprenticeship, meaning they’re also a great option for future employment.

The college's Level 5 laboratory scientist apprentice works for Merlin Powder Characterisation and has recently presented data at the Compaction Simulation Forum conference in Bordeaux.

Charlotte, from Dudley, works four days a week and spends one day a week at college.

The 23-year-old decided not to study at university and completed an HND in applied chemistry at college.

Elaine Stone, who supervises Charlotte at Merlin Powder Characterisation, said: “It has been a rewarding experience watching Charlotte tackle new tasks and grow in confidence. She has surprised us with the speed and breadth of her progress and is a valuable member of the team.

I think if we had told Charlotte on day one that she would be presenting her data at an international pharmaceutical conference she would not have believed us.”

Gemma Eves, Laboratory Sciences Apprenticeship Assessor for Halesowen College, said: “Over the past four years, Charlotte has gained the skills and knowledge required to be successful in this industry and I have observed her grow in confidence to become an invaluable member of the team. Charlotte has a wonderful, exciting career to look forward to.”

Charlotte added: “Halesowen College have been incredibly supportive throughout the whole process.

"As well as offering an HND programme with a variety of subjects, I’ve gained many transferable skills throughout which has helped me, personally and professionally, progress further in my career.”