Car insurance premiums rise this year in Black Country

On average, motorists living in Dudley, Walsall and Wolverhampton have had to pay more since the start of the year.

The research was carried out by price comparison website MoneySuperMarket.

It calculated the average cost of premiums for two time periods this year, between January and March and April and June.

Dudley saw a two per cent rise in insurance premiums over the past six months, increasing from £446.88 to £455.76. That was the biggest increase in the Black Country.

Second highest was Wolverhampton, which saw a 1.5 per cent rise from £536.69 to £544.74.

Walsall saw a 0.6 per cent rise from £475.24 to £477.97.

There was no data for Sandwell as postcodes within that borough were incorporated into other areas.

Elsewhere, insurance premiums decreased in Telford by 0.8 per cent, falling from £382.72 to £379.63.

Birmingham also saw 0.8 per cent decrease, falling from £382.72 to £379.63.