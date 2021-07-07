Car insurance premiums rise this year in Black Country

By Jamie Brassington

Car insurance premiums have risen in the Black Country this year, new research reveals.

On average, motorists living in Dudley, Walsall and Wolverhampton have had to pay more since the start of the year.

The research was carried out by price comparison website MoneySuperMarket.

It calculated the average cost of premiums for two time periods this year, between January and March and April and June.

Dudley saw a two per cent rise in insurance premiums over the past six months, increasing from £446.88 to £455.76. That was the biggest increase in the Black Country.

Second highest was Wolverhampton, which saw a 1.5 per cent rise from £536.69 to £544.74.

Walsall saw a 0.6 per cent rise from £475.24 to £477.97.

There was no data for Sandwell as postcodes within that borough were incorporated into other areas.

Elsewhere, insurance premiums decreased in Telford by 0.8 per cent, falling from £382.72 to £379.63.

Birmingham also saw 0.8 per cent decrease, falling from £382.72 to £379.63.

Kate Devine, car insurance spokesperson for MoneySuperMarket, said: "Our research displays how often car insurance costs fluctuate, and how where you live can impact whether prices go up or down every few months."

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

