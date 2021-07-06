Marston's appoints new chief financial officer

New Marston's chief financial officer Hayleigh Lupino

The appointment of Hayleigh Lupino will take effect from October 3, when she will also be appointed to the firm's board.

Hayleigh will succeed Andrew Andrea as chief financial officer who, in turn, takes over the role of chief executive officer from Ralph Findlay at the end of the current financial year ending October 2.

An experienced finance professional, Hayleigh is currently Marston’s director of group finance and has over 18 years’ experience within the Wolverhampton-based business, which has pubs across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Hayleigh also serves on the Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company board as a non-executive director and she is currently a trustee of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, where she chairs the finance and business sub-committee.

Hayleigh has strong operational and commercial credentials, as well as extensive knowledge of both Marston’s and the wider pub and brewing sector, the company said.

She joined Marston’s in 2003 and has held a number of senior roles within the group.

She has both helped to develop the strategy, and led the integration plans, which saw a transformation of the beer business over the last 10 years.

This included the acquisition of Thwaites beer business and Charles Wells Beer Business, together with the expansion of the distribution business onto a wider national platform.

Most recently, she played a key role in the sale of Marston’s Beer Company into the JV with Carlsberg UK and is currently the project lead for Marston’s on the Transitional Services Agreement with CMBC to ensure a smooth transition with the JV integration plan, spanning IT, finance, tax, data, payroll and facilities.

William Rucker, chairman of Marston’s PLC, said: “I am delighted to announce Hayleigh’s appointment and welcome her to the Marston’s board.

"Marston’s is a people business and Hayleigh has unparalleled knowledge, understanding and experience of Marston’s business, culture and values which, together with her clear financial prowess, will be a great asset to the senior leadership team.

"She has a proven track record of delivery and is highly regarded within Marston’s which will stand her in good stead in her future role. I, together with my fellow directors, look forward to working with her closely in future.”