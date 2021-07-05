Community-inspired fitness centre opens its doors

Di Nixon Hayley Baker Ribbon-cutting ceremony @The-Hub Rich Woodman, pictured on the bike, at the opening of the new fitness centre

The doors at @The-Hub, the brainchild of Albrighton entrepreneur Rich Woodman, were officially opened on Thursday after a two-month refurbishment project was completed by S.M. Foulger Installations that has seen the Cosford Grange Farm Shop transformed into a place where people of all abilities can train and participate in over 30 classes every week.

More than £50,000 has been invested into creating the community-inspired venue, which will house two private PT rooms, 25 spin bikes, a central class area, wet room and a host of the latest boxing and gym equipment.

A new sound and LED/disco lights system has also been installed to help create the right atmosphere for an exciting line-up of fitness classes, including DDP Yoga, BodyBurn and Boogie Bounce.

Aston Villa goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler was given the task of officially opening @The-Hub and during a cutting the ribbon ceremony praised the local spirit that has turned the vision into a reality.

“Lockdown has caused a lot of issues around mental health and people not getting enough exercise, so there is a real need for a local venue that can support individuals – of all abilities – to feel better in and about themselves,” said Rich, who set up RW Fitness 10 years ago.

“@The-Hub is all about community, whether you are doing classes with your friends, using one of our buddies to help you in one-to-one sessions or you get the buzz off exercising with other people. It’s a place where you can come, be yourself and hopefully get fitter and healthier in the process.

“What we’ve tried to do is create a venue that other fitness providers can take advantage of, and I’m delighted four businesses have already signed up to run their own classes, including Leanne Anderson (Compass Fitness), Rebecca Jenks (Spirit Warrior Yoga), Hayley Baker (Boogie Bounce) and Emma Pickering, who is bringing Pole Fit to the masses.

“We’ve also got a link-up with Bright Star Boxing and I’m proud to announce that Clubbercise and BollyFit, an Indian dance fitness fusion that is proving extremely popular, have been added to our line-up."

@The-Hub is now live and membership has been set at £40 per month, which includes all classes and online access to live streaming if you can’t attend in person. Individuals can also pay £5 per class if they want a less regular commitment.

There will be a strong focus on getting children and teenagers involved, with classes due to be launched in the school summer holidays.

These will be free of charge and will give 4 to 16-year-olds the opportunity to participate in HIIT classes, Boxercise, circuits and other fun activities. If there is enough demand, they will become a permanent fixture and will be offered as after school classes.

Rich, who is looking to raise £1,200 to put a defibrillator into the premises, added: “We have put everything on the line to launch @The-Hub, but when you get the level of local support we’ve received it makes it all worthwhile.

“From the fitness instructors signed up to use our venue and ‘Next Door Bar’ offering sponsorship, to my good friend Sy Foulger overseeing the transformation – everyone in Albrighton and Shifnal have been really supportive.

“The open days and the social media marketing has already generated over 70 sign-ups and we are hoping to treble that number over the next six months.”