HomeServe boss warns of trade skills shortage

Richard Harpin says that the shortages are "pretty bad" across the country – not just in construction but in other trades too.

He is urging the Government to put more trades on its jobs shortage list.

Mr Harpin, whose company also operates Checkatrade, believea shortages are being caused by "mainly EU migrant workers going home".

He said it was really important to find a way to get them back in order to cope with the massive demand for work.

"Our research in Checkatrade says 80 per cent of homevowners are going to improve their home this year but they can only do that if we have sufficient trades to do those home improvements

"We are all living and working in our homes more, we want more doing, so I think this is an ongoing phenomenon."

Mr Harpin is suggesting two solutions to solve the shortage in skilled workers.

A short term move to expand the Government's shortage of occupations list and a longer term plan to get more school leavers to take up apprenticeships, rather than going to university.

"What we are asking for on the points system these skilled trades get enough points so the EU workers can come back