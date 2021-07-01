Wide aisles keep customers happy at Wolverhampton's new Tesco

Thumbs up from shopper Kuldip Matharu from Wolverhampton, at the new Tesco store on Penn Road Marlene and Leslie Court at the new Tesco in Penn Road The ribbon cutting for the new Tesco store on Penn Road, Wolverhampton, which was formerly a Waitrose. Pictured are store manager Andy Simpson and general assistant Bally Johal The ribbon cutting for the new Tesco store on Penn Road, Wolverhampton, which was formerly a Waitrose. Pictured are store manager Andy Simpson and general assistant Bally Johal Store manager Andy Simpson hands over charity checks at the new Tesco store on Penn Road, Wolverhampton, which was formerly a Waitrose. Pictured with him are Paula Anderson from MS Therapy, Susan Corbett from Groundwork West Midlands, Joan Amore from The Adventist, and Bev Sargent from Promise Dreams The ribbon cutting for the new Tesco store on Penn Road, Wolverhampton, which was formerly a Waitrose. Pictured are store manager Andy Simpson and general assistant Bally Johal. Thumbs up from shopper Kuldip Matharu Marlene and Leslie Court at the new Tesco Big thumbs up from shopper Kuldip Matharu

The store on Penn Road has replaced the Waitrose store which closed last December and in addition to groceries, offers clothing, a cafe, a phone shop, a Timpsons and electric vehicle charging points in the car park which are free to use.

The 43,000 square foot store is employing more than 150 people including 81 staff who worked at the former Waitrose.

On Wednesday there were balloons and banners as staff welcomed customers for their first visit.

These included Marlene Court, 85, and her husband Leslie, 91.

The couple, of Buttons Farm Road, Penn, shopped at the store when it was a Waitrose and a Safeway before that.

“The Tesco is very good, very nicely laid out,” said Marlene.

“We are very impressed with the range and there are plenty of staff to help us.

“We will be back. We live just down the road so it is very handy for us.”

Carol Chamberlain, 60, agreed: “I loved Waitrose as it was easy to shop there with its wide aisles.

“Tesco has accommodated wide aisles too and there is a very good selection.

“The store is very nice and I am very pleased.

“I live nearby so it is convenient for me.”

Kuldip Matharu, 52, meanwhile, thinks the new store is “wonderful”.

“It is good for the community and has everything I need,” said the Goldthorn Park resident.

The new Tesco, which is open from 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays, will be running all of the retailer’s community programmes which help the local community through grants and food donations.

Since 2016 Tesco says it has supported more than 36,000 community groups with more than £85 million in grants.

The store will also be part of Tesco’s Community Food Connection which takes surplus food that is still fit for use and donates it daily to local groups and food banks to help those who need it most in the community.

Store manager Andy Simpson hands over charity checks at the new Tesco store on Penn Road, Wolverhampton, which was formerly a Waitrose. Pictured with him are Paula Anderson from MS Therapy, Susan Corbett from Groundwork West Midlands, Joan Amore from The Adventist, and Bev Sargent from Promise Dreams

Store manager Andy Simpson said there is fresh food at the front of the store which is a new approach and the suspended ceiling, which was a feature of the Waitrose, has been removed.

“I was the Waitrose manager here,” said Andy, who has been a Tesco employee for just 14 weeks.

“I am Wolverhampton born and bred and have lived in Perton for 26 years.

“I am really excited to be here.

“Wolverhampton has been missing a Tesco for a long time and there is a fantastic opportunity to service the people of the city with this brand.”