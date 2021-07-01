The message from the Ladder team is that there are plenty of apprenticeships available for young people to start their career journeys.

Ladder for the Black Country is an apprenticeships scheme supported by the Express & Star.

Black Country Ladder co-ordinator Anne Moore said many Ladder members currently have many vacancies that they are looking to fill.

Lesley Turner from Walsall-based Performance Through People said that PTP Training was delivering a wide variety of highly effective training solutions that are flexible and responsive to learners' needs.

She said: "We are working with a range of employers to provide learners across the Black Country and wider area with access currently to 100 apprenticeship vacancies within dental, accounts, business, warehousing, engineering and saddlery.”

The Apprenticeship Works in West Bromwich also has a range of apprenticeship vacancies in the Black Country.

Business development co-ordinator Mike Smith said: "We have apprenticeships available in the following sectors: customer service, business administration, warehousing, ICT and digital marketing.

For those who are struggling to secure employment or an apprenticeship there are pre-apprenticeship places available across the region to enhance maths, English and ICT skills, improve interview techniques and gain work experience preparing young people to access employment, apprenticeships or move onto vocational training.

Vocational programme ranging from entry level through to level 3, including hair and beauty, childcare, catering, construction, adult care, motor vehicle and animal care are also available through local College provision, supporting students to gain industry needed skills before entering employment.

All apprenticeship opportunities are advertised at gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship and on CV Library.

All college websites give access to an online enrolment for all levels.

Recruitment of vacancies is fully operational for all programmes and will continue across the summer period.