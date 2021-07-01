Jet2 resumes international flights at Birmingham

Jet2.com's inernational flights have resumed at Birmingham Airport

It resumed flights and the Jet2holidays programme from the airport on Thursday, following last week’s announcement from the Government on international travel.

Flights were departing to Ibiza and Majorca which are green list destinations.

They will be going to Menorca on Friday and Madeira on Saturday.

They arein addition to the company’s programme of flights and holidays that has already been operating to Jersey.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has reported a huge surge in bookings from Birmingham Airport since the Government announcement.

Bookings to the Balearic Islands in July alone were up more than 3,000 per cent at one point. Bookings for Madeira also jumped by almost 1,500 per cent.

Jet2.com has put on additional flights to Madeira from the airport.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to see our international flights take off again from Birmingham Airport and to be resuming our award-winning flights and holidays programme to Ibiza and Majorca. As well as waving customers off to these destinations this morning, we also have flights to Menorca and Madeira due to depart over the next few days, so we look forward to taking more customers in the region on their well-deserved holidays.

“We know how much pent-up demand there is from our customers and independent travel agents to enjoy our award-winning flights and real package holidays once again."

Tom Screen, aviation director at Birmingham Airport, said: “It was great to see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays busy check in area this morning for the return of their international flights. Customers were jetting off, on very much needed, sunshine breaks to Ibiza and Majorca. It has been almost six months since Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have flown leisure flights from Birmingham so this is a huge welcome back.