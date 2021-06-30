Black Country chippy dishes up expansion plan through franchising

Royston Spencer is looking for franchisees to help expand Major's Fish & Chips shop

Major's Fish & Chip shop in Bilston is one of the most popular chip shops in Wolverhampton, with customers coming from as far as Stafford to sample the orange chips and crispy cod.

A project has now been launched by Major's to expand to other towns and cities in the region through a franchise opportunity.

Manager Royston Spencer said he had come up with the idea for franchises while sitting at home during lockdown.

He said: "We've been in the process of putting this idea together for the last six months as I had a lot of time at home during lockdown.

"It's something I'd thought about previously, but never quite got around to it, but we're getting the ball rolling and looking out to see who's interested.

"We've been here for 46 years and we want to spread our wings as Bilston is on the map because of us and we're offering a unique franchising opportunity."

Mr Spencer said he wanted to see around five franchises set up around the area and had looked at Dudley, Brierley Hill and the centre of Wolverhampton as potential places.

He spoke about what made Major's as popular as it was and what he expected to see from franchisees.

"We've built Major's on hard work and passion and loving what we do, which I think are the most important things as when you can taste it when the food is done with passion," he said.

"We love what we do and we're proud of the product we produce and I'd like to see that from someone acting as a franchisee for us.

"They should be hands-on and someone who will take it on as their job and has actually been in the industry before, because it's difficult to teach someone this from scratch.

"It would be great to see the Major's name in other places as we carry a great product and people do come from miles out to buy from us, so we have a great reputation."