Birmingham GKN workers to vote on strike action

The GKN site off Chester Road in Birmingham. Photo: Google

The workforce at the site in Chester Road, Birmingham, voted in favour of strike action in a consultative ballot and union Unite is now preparing for a full industrial action ballot.

If members vote in favour then stoppages could begin later this summer.

In January the 500-strong workforce at the factory, which produces drivelines for cars, were informed by the company’s owners GKN Melrose that the plant was earmarked for closure in 2022, with work being offshored to Europe.

The proposed strike action is a result of GKN’s Melrose’s rejection of an alternative business plan put together by a joint consultative committee and its stated intention to press ahead with plans for closure.

Unite is also planning to organise a demonstration and lobby of Parliament.

Unite national officer for the automotive sector Des Quinn said: “The GKN workforce is prepared to go the extra mile to ensure the future of the factory and pave the way for the successful electrification of the UK car industry, but their ambitions are being squashed by Government inaction and GKN Melrose’s determination to close the site.

“As such the workers believe that they have no option other than to take strike action.

“This step is a last resort and it will inevitably cause severe disruption to production schedules for the company’s key customers.

“The solution is obvious. The Government needs to make good on its promises to support the company through a period of change and GKN Melrose needs to end its threat of closing a strategically important and valuable asset.”