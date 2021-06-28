Strong trading performance for Lookers

Lookers dealerships have seen strong trading in the last two months

It says its full year 2021 outlook is now significantly ahead of current expectations

Trading in the four-month period to the end of April and those positive trends have continued with robust consumer demand and ongoing outperformance of the UK retail new car market.

Used vehicle margins also remain strong for the group wqhich has sites in the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Chief executive Mark Raban said: "Performance in the first six months of the year has been exceptionally strong underpinned by our relentless focus on operational excellence, strong consumer demand, significant market outperformance and a much improved omni-channel customer experience. I would like to thank the fantastic Lookers team for their considerable efforts and commitment in delivering these results."