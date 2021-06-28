The JCB backhoe loader production line

The digger company is taking on the additional agency employees at its 11 plants in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham – on top of the 850 shop floor jobs already created so far in 2021.

JCB is also offering an additional 300 agency employees permanent JCB contracts – which will bring the total number of agency shop floor employees given permanent jobs this year to 1,000.

The moves follow record demand for JCB’s construction and agricultural products, with most new machines already sold out until next year. Pay for shop floor roles has also risen once already this year to £11.35 an hour.

JCB chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: “The recovery continues to gather momentum and we have tens of thousands of new machine orders sitting on our books stretching well into next year.

"We have never seen anything like this in the 75-year history of JCB. As well as earning a competitive salary with the opportunity for overtime and enhanced shift allowances, there is great potential for new recruits to progress to permanent roles with JCB.”