Wheelchair firm dispute ends with improved pay offer

Sunrise Medical in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google

It has ended the threat of strike action at the Brierley Hill company.

Workers at the factory were due to take strike action earlier this month but following talks at conciliation service Acas, an improved pay offer was agreed.

Members at the company this week voted to accept the deal.

In addition to an improved pay offer and an additional day off on Christmas Eve, it has also been agreed that further negotiations will take place on improving the pay structure for workers at the company.

Unite regional officer Su Lowe said: “Unite members can be very proud of their conduct and commitment throughout the dispute.

“By standing together they have secured an improved pay offer, an extra day of holiday and a commitment from the company to negotiate on an improved pay structure for all workers.

“Unite always believed that this dispute could be resolved without strike action and once Sunrise Medical realised that the workers were not prepared to back down a satisfactory deal was secured.