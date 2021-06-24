MP hits at at 'hostile' Lloyds Bank closure plans

Lloyds Banking Group has announced a round of closures

The bank in Dudley Street, Sedgley, is one of 44 branches across the country set to close under plans announced by Lloyds Banking Group, with bosses claiming customers were carrying out "significantly" fewer transactions there.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi has called on Lloyds Bank to review its decision. He has also written to the Chair of Treasury Select Committee, calling for a review into the firm's "hostile approach" in closing branches.

Mr Longhi said: "Now is not the time for any bank to be withdrawing from the High Street.

"Lloyds Bank has been a key beneficiary of taxpayers' money and I believe they have a duty to support their customer and business base.

"Given the impact of Covid on our high streets I believe it is wrong and premature to judge the performance of a local branch until more normal times return, and they will."

Mr Longhi said there had been a "surge in use by business customers" in Sedgley and that he had booked a formal meeting with senior management "to see what options are available".

He added: "I want to see our high streets thrive and ensure vulnerable people continue to have access to banking facilities.

"Therefore, I have written to the Chair of Treasury Select Committee to review the hostile approach taken by the bank rather than them actively supporting consumers and small business.

“I am disappointed at the current approach taken by Lloyds Bank."

Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group, said: "We've also seen our digital banking customers grow by over four million in five years, to almost 18m, of which 13.6m also choose to be active app users.

"This means that, like many businesses on the high street, we must change for a future where branches will be used in a different way, and visited less often."

A number of Lloyds branches have closed in the Black Country in recent years, including the one in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton.