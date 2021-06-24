Lidl wants to open new stores across Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest

Lidl

Among the areas earmarked for new stores are Dudley, Smethwick, Kidderminster, Cannock and Wolverhampton.

Lidl has published its annual list of key areas across the country where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store development. It forms part of the company's plans to have 1,000 stores in its portfolio by the end of 2023.

The company is seeking prominent sites, easily accessible and have a strong pedestrian or traffic flow. Lidl is also interested in mixed-use sites.

As part of its ongoing plans, Lidl has committing to investing £1.3 billion in its store expansion over 2021 and 2022.

In the Black Country, Lidl is looking to build new stores in Great Barr, Quinton, Smethwick, Brierley Hill, Dudley, Lye, Oldbury, Sedgley, Stourbridge, Walsall, Aldridge, Bloxwich, Walsall Wood, Wednesbury, Wolverhampton, Penn, Tettenhall and Wednesfield.

While in Staffordshire, the company is looking for development sites in Burntwood, Cannock, Codsall and Penkridge.

Bosses say they are also looking to build a new store in Wyre Forest too – as they search for a location in Kidderminster.

It also wants to build a number of stores in Birmingham, including in Edgbaston, Harborne, Kings Norton, Perry Barr and Selly Oak, as well as Sutton Coldfield.

Christian Härtnagel, chief executive officer at Lidl GB, said: "We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain.

“We are looking forward to opening more stores throughout the country and welcoming new colleagues in the coming months and years, so that more communities can access quality food at the lowest prices on the market.”