College is meeting SEND needs

SEND (special education needs and disabilities) students aspiring to become apprentices can achieve their ambitions through Walsall College’s supported internships and apprenticeship programmes. The college’s employer links have resulted in SEND students progressing from work placements on to apprenticeships as well as straight into paid employment.

Supported internships are specifically designed for young people with learning difficulties or disabilities. The employer hosting the internship provides the training the learner needs to carry out specific roles, while helping them develop other important work skills.

After student Sam Wrighton excelled on his supported internship at Hillary Primary School in Walsall, he was offered a role with the caretaking team. He is also studying a Level 2 apprenticeship in property maintenance. “The internship was a way for me to try out different things. Seeing what appealed to me and what I could be good at,” said Sam.

“My confidence has grown so that I could potentially become a school caretaker, or even take on a different estates role in future.”

Lynne Cherry, headteacher at Hillary, added: “Partnering with Walsall College on internships means hardworking candidates like Sam demonstrate their potential and ability to thrive in the workplace. There are professional development opportunities staff can explore too.”

Supported apprenticeships also help those with a recognised learning difficulty or disability enter the world of work. Job application and interview practice sessions give individuals extra encouragement before they meet employers.

