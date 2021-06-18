Strikes called off as union secures improved offer

Sunrise Medical in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google.

The action had been planned for next week at the electric wheelchair maker.

They were postponed after negotiators for Unite secured the improved offer in the dispute over pay.

Workers at the Thorns Road factory were due to strike on Monday, June 21 and Friday, June 25.

Talks with management at the conciliation service Acas on Friday saw them come forward with the fresh offer,

Unite members will be balloted on it next week.

If the offer is accepted, the dispute will be over. If not, then fresh strike dates will be announced.

Unite regional officer Su Lowe said: “Unite has been clear from the outset that this dispute could and should be resolved through negotiation.

“Following talks at Acas, significant progress was made and an improved offer will be presented to members who will be balloted about whether it meets their aspirations.”

One day strikes scheduled for Monday and Friday this week had alreadybeen postponed to allow for the fresh pay talks to take place.

The Unite members had been seeking a three per cent pay increase and an additional day of holiday for Christmas Eve. Workers were balloted for the strike action as a result of a previous breakdown in pay talks.