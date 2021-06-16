PTP chief executive Rob Colbourne is urging young people to apply for apprenticeships PTP chief executive Rob Colbourne is urging young people to apply for apprenticeships

Although this can be a worrying time for both young people and their parents, the Ladder for the Black Country is emphasising there are a high number of employment opportunities available with relevant training through various apprenticeship programmes.

Despite the pandemic, numerous sectors are continuing to recruit, such as construction, IT technicians, manufacturing, health and social care, catering and real estate, with new areas emerging such as the green economy.

Local independent training providers and colleges have many apprenticeship vacancies in the Black Country that they are finding it difficult to source candidates for, with the reasons given ranging from poor information advice and guidance about the apprenticeship brand, a lack of experience or candidates not realising they will receive training from their employer and training provider.

Rob Colbourne, of Walsall-based PTP Training, said: “We have over 100 apprenticeship vacancies currently across a range of different occupations, with many offering fantastic rewards and development opportunities. Anyone leaving school or currently unemployed, whatever their age, should apply for the many apprenticeship vacancies on offer now.”

There are also a number of options available for young people to secure an apprenticeship that is right for them, either directly or through a traineeship first. They will earn a wage and start to learn the skills they need immediately.

Where employers are reporting a workforce does not have the skills now needed to drive their business forward the apprenticeship programme is being utilised to train new and current staff on higher level programmes of at levels 4, 5 and 6.