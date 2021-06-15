Unemployment falls again in the West Midlands

Wolverhampton city centre JobCentre

The number out of work was down 8,000 on the November to January period, but up 26,000 from 12 months before.

The number employed in the region was also up by 20,000 in the period to 2.8 million.

The West Midlands employment rate of 74.2 per cent compared to 75.2 per cent for the UK as a whole with 32.4m now in work.

The national unemployment rate was down 0.3 percentage points to 4.7 per cent with 1.61m with the West Midlands rate at 5.7 per cent.

The national total claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, last month was 2.5m.

The West Midlands saw a fall of 11,080 claimants to 255,355 – seven per cent of the working population.

In the Black Country Sandwell saw the biggest fall of 685 to 19,070 (9.3 per cent) with Walsall down 640 to 14,510 (8.4 per cent). Dudley had 595 fewer claimants at 13,490 (seven per cent) with Wolverhampton reducing by 495 to 16,755 (10.3 per cent).

Staffordshire saw a reduction of 1,560 to 23,400 (4.4 per cent) with Stafford down 220 to 3,165 (3.8 per cent), Cannock Chase falling 195 to 3,145, South Staffordshire with 170 fewer at 2,775 and Lichfield dropping 145 to 2,585.

Wyre Forest, including Kidderminster, had 235 fewer claimants at 3,110 (5.3 per cent).

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Our Plan for Jobs is working – the latest forecasts for unemployment are around half of what was previously feared and the number of employees on payroll is at its highest level since April last year.

"We understand the value of work and the distress caused by unemployment – that is why we are continuing to support people and jobs.

"The furlough scheme is running all the way through until September and we are creating new routes into work through apprenticeships, Kickstart placements for young people as well as targeted support for the long-term unemployed."

"Our Plan for Jobs is working - creating new opportunities and boosting job prospects right across the country - as jab by jab we lay the foundations to build back better."

Minister for Employment Mims Davies said: "There are real signs of recovery in the labour market with tens of thousands of Work Coaches working hard to support people across our growing network of Jobcentres to help build their skills, get interview ready, and find their next roles – with over three quarters of a million vacancies out there.

Sam Beckett, ONS head of economic statistics, said: "The number of employees on payroll grew strongly in May, up by almost 200,000, although it is still over half a million down since the pandemic struck.

"Job vacancies continued to recover in the spring, and our early estimates suggest that by May the total had surpassed its pre-pandemic level, with strong growth in sectors such as hospitality.