Vice Lord Lieutenant Roger Brunt presents the award to Chris Akers, MD Titan Steel Wheels

Titan Steel Wheels, based in Cookley, has been awarded the Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short-Term Growth in overseas sales.

The company, which is part of Titan Europe Limited and was established in 1991, has put itself at the forefront of the global off-highway and mobile crane markets in recent years and has received one of the UK’s top business honours through an award which was presented to them by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire.

Titan Steel Wheels received the accolade for its outstanding export performance over the last three years.

Chris Akers, managing director, said: “Winning the Queen’s Award is a fantastic honour and is testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team.

“We are proud of the fact we are a significant local employer in and around the Cookley area and many of our team live in relatively close proximity to our headquarters.

“The entire production process is based here – from design to manufacturing to testing – and many of our staff have spent most, if not all, their careers with us.

“It’s a very talented and committed team who all work tirelessly to ensure we display the innovation and expertise – supplemented by investment in the latest technology – to keep us at the forefront of our markets.

“Exports account for around 98 per cent of our sales and we have witnessed substantial growth in that area over the last three years.

“Where once we were predominately providing sales to Europe, we now have a truly global presence with major businesses and projects using Titan Steel Wheels products in North and South America, Asia and Australia.

“We have made excellent progression as a business and this award reflects that success.”

The products – which include multi-piece wheels as well as a specially designed and patented single piece product – are being used on some of the world’s largest and most demanding infrastructure.