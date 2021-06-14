Dodd Group is looking to recruit business administration and electrical apprentices

The need for business administration and electrical apprentices comes as a result of growth for the firm's small works department.

Dodd Group was formed in 1947 in Shropshire and has remained a privately owned family business ever since. It offers a comprehensive electrical and mechanical design, installation and maintenance service across many sectors.

The company has recently secured a £10.6 million project at a residential scheme in Perry Bar, Birmingham, as part of the regeneration program stimulated by the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It has also just completed the mechanical and electrical enabling works at the new Air Ambulance headquarters at RAF Cosford.

Mary-Anne Clayton, group human resources manager, said: “We are looking to recruit a business administration apprentice to join our very busy and friendly small projects team, learning a wide range of administrative and IT skills and working closely with the engineers, administration and contract support team members.

"We are also looking for an electrical apprentice to learning all aspects of the electrical trade, covering emergency lighting, testing and commissioning, how to read and work from drawings and technical specifications, learning about switchgear and distribution equipment and small power installation and once completed the apprentice will be a fully qualified electrician.

"These are both exciting opportunities and we are really pleased that the growth in our small projects team has allowed us to create these apprenticeship opportunities in Wolverhampton."