Florist speaks of joy after taking part in national competition

Mike Soles

Mike Soles, aged 61, from Aldridge in Walsall, competed in Interflora’s Great British Bloom Off.

The competition, broadcast over Instagram, tasked four florists with a series of challenges over four weeks.

Mr Bird, who runs Herbarium Florist with his wife Sue, did not win the competition - but was delighted to take part.

He said: "Normally I tend to veer towards subtle pastel colours with whites and greens but in the competition, I used incredibly vibrant colours that were arresting to the eye and made a bold statement.

"It felt like a huge lockdown release to be able to use hot pinks and orange tones after a challenging year and allowed me to celebrate the joy of flowers in an uplifting way.

"I feel completely revitalised by the whole experience and would do it again in a heartbeat."

The themes of the competition were perfect peonies, bridal bouquet, feel good flowers and tablescaping.

Interflora launched The Great British Bloom Off to celebrate the skill and creativity of artisan florists on the high street.

Karen Barnes, who judged the competition, said: "The talent on display in this competition really was incredible.

"Every bouquet and arrangement was a spectacle, and the other judges and I were in awe of some of the designs.

"Mike’s bouquets were a vision of joy, vibrance and colour which lit up the room.

"Every floral creation was truly a work of art, it was a tough task for the judges and I was delighted to be part of such an occasion."