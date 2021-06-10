Strikes at wheelchair firm paused

Sunrise Medical in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google.

The workers, who are members of union Unite, were due to begin strike action on Monday with a further strike on Friday, June 18.

These strikes have now been called off to allow for further talks, under the auspices of the conciliation service Acas, to take place.

If the talks do not lead to a resolution of the dispute then the strikes scheduled for Monday, June 21, and Friday, June 25, will go ahead.

Unite regional officer Su Lowe said: “Unite has been clear from the outset that it believed that this strike could be resolved through negotiations.

“It is strongly hoped that Sunrise Medical’s management will put forward a realistic offer next week that meets our members’ expectations.

“If talks are not successful that strike action the following week is inevitable.”

The Unite members at the Thorns Road business are seeking a three per cent pay increase and an additional day of holiday for Christmas Eve. Workers were balloted for strike action as a result of a breakdown in pay talks.