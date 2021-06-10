Apprentices learning to cast metal at the National Foundry Training Centre

Apprenticeships in the industry are ideal for those who like making things and solving practical problems.

Castings are made by pouring molten metal into mould – they range from parts for cars, planes and trains to the window locks in your home, from the pumps and valves used in the water industry, to medical implants.

Young people could be involved in designing the mould using a CAD package or using simulation software on a high spec computer to check that the casting will be fit for purpose.

They might be buying the materials used in the casting process or working in the laboratory checking that the casting meets the customer’s specifications and even be involved in making the complex moulds that the metal will be poured into, or operating the melting furnace and pouring the metal into the moulds, wearing all the high-tech safety gear necessary to protect them from molten metal splashes – metal that can be over 1,000 degrees Celsius.

If this sounds like it might be of interest to you then why not consider casting a career in the foundry sector.

Apprentices are currently needed to start with local firms with training offered to support them.

To find out more about this exciting and global industry then take a look at www.castingthefuture.net

Contact Iain Cole, senior employer engagement manager – engineering at Dudley College of Technology to find out about getting started with an apprenticeship in casting.

Call 01384 363016 or 07841 919528 or email: Iain.Cole@dudleycol.ac.uk