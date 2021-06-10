Apprentice acknowledged for hard work with award

Joseph was presented with his award by representatives from JTL and Ryan Daley Plumbing and Heating

Joseph Daley from Wolverhampton has been named JTL’s Mechanical Engineering Services Apprentice of the Year in the Midlands.

JTL, the leading national training provider for electrical and plumbing & heating apprenticeships, named Joseph as the winner in the Midlands for his progress both academically and practically.

He was nominated after completing his apprenticeship with Ryan Daley Plumbing and Heating and, after shortlisting, was chosen as the regional winner and received an engraved glass trophy and £100 in prize money.

As a regional award winner, he will go through to represent the Midlands against 10 other regional winners at JTL’s National Awards, which will take place in London on September 2.

He was present with his award by JTL's business manager for the Midlands, Ian Jervis on a socially-distanced phone call.

JTL training officer, Paul Walton, said: “Joe has worked hard to complete his Level 2 and has continued in the same vein with his Level 3.

"Throughout his apprenticeship, Joe has been proactive and always kept to deadlines set, never afraid to ask for guidance when needed and has a maturity beyond his years.

Appreciation

"Joe puts in the hours learning in college and self-studying to enable him to pass his exams.

"There aren’t many apprentices that lead their qualification the way that Joe has.

"It’s a pleasure to be guiding Joe to complete his qualification and I wish him all the very best in the future."

Joe, who currently holds a NVQ L2 Diploma in Plumbing & Heating, said: "I am over the moon to be named JTL’s MES Apprentice of the Year in the Midlands and it’s such a great achievement for me.

"I’m very appreciative of the support I’ve received not only from my JTL trainers but also from my employer, as this has really helped to develop my confidence in achieving my Level 2.

"I’m looking forward to completing my Level 3 and progressing further in my career."