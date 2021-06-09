Union members vote for strike action in pay row

ZF Lemforder in Darlaston

Almost 100 GMB members at ZF Lemforder's sites in Heath Road, Darlaston, and Solihull have voted overwhelmingly to take the action in a ballot conducted after rejection of the company pay offer, which the unions says would have resulted in employees losing money.

The union will now meet with representatives at the sites to discuss strike dates.

Russell Farrington, GMB regional organiser, said: “This result is a clear message that GMB members are not prepared to accept the offer made by the company.

“We will now be looking to take industrial action over the next six months.

“We are more than happy to continue discussions with the company to try and resolve this matter.”