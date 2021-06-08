Price rise for M6 Toll to be introduced next month

Motorists will have to pay more to use the M6 Toll from July

The price changes will see a 10p rise for cars at all toll plazas, a 50p increase for vans and a 60p increase for HGVs using the road.

For weekday peak time (7am to 7pm) its will be:

Cars - mainline (travelling the full length) £7, junction £5

Vans - mainline £12.30, junction £11.10

HGVs - mainline £12.60, junction £11.50

A new money saving product and a half price offer for those who regularly use the road has also been launched.

M6 Toll bosses are offering car drivers a half-price deal on its Hopper product for three months.

It is designed to encourage new customers off local roads and offers 14 journeys for £19.50 a week, and comes into effect on July 8.

A new product is also available from now to van drivers. Called the FlexiVan, it offers 10 pre-paid trips for £69, a saving of 38 per cent, for journeys between junctions T4, T5 and T6.

FlexiVan aims to encourage more van drivers onto the motorway from more congested local routes.

The FlexiVan is the latest benefit for businesses using the road and follows on from the recent trialling of new automatic number plate recognition technology with business customers, with plans for this to include van drivers in the coming months.

M6 Toll bosses are also bringing in new perks to encourage commercial vehicles off local roads

Julie Davies, commercial director at Midland Expressway, which owns and manages the road, said: “One of our biggest aims is to encourage more switching of local journeys onto the M6 Toll, and in doing so encourage road users away from local traffic hotspots and busy routes.

"For commuters looking to avoid congested local routes and who might not have considered the M6toll for their journey, the new half price Hopper introductory offer gives them an ideal opportunity to trial the M6toll for three months.

“It will let them experience how much time they could be saving on their regular journeys each day, particularly at a time when many people are beginning to travel to work again on a more frequent basis.

“We’re also excited to launch the new FlexiVan product. The aim of the FlexiVan product is to help tradespeople and delivery drivers reduce the amount of the time they spend on the road and allow them to get on with their business.

“It all forms part of the M6toll’s ongoing commitment to developing products, offers and incentives that provide extra flexibility, convenience and value to those using the M6 Toll road.”

For more information of the pricing visit the M6 Toll website.

The road, which opened in 2003, takes 50,000 vehicles off the M6 and local roads every day,