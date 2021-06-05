Feel-good factor as West Midlands businesses boosted by weather

Business is good at the Greyhound in Penn. Pictured front is boss Rume Manoharan, and from the left are staff Peter McDougall, Damon Peschel, Francesca Painter and Katie Scollen

Businesses across the region have been enjoying a boost in trade thanks to a combination of good weather, people enjoying time outside their homes and a more positive outlook.

Pubs and restaurants have seen more people coming through their doors over the last few weeks since restrictions were relaxed to allow indoor trading.

The half-term holidays have also seen a steady stream of people going out to pubs and restaurants, helped by the hotter and sunnier weather.

Rume Manoharan, general manager of the Greyhound Inn in Lower Penn in Wolverhampton, said the last few weeks had been amazing.

He said: "The weather does help as it plays a big factor in the fact that people are a lot more comfortable being outside and dining outside.

"Also, with the weather improving around Whit week, the bank holiday weekend and half-term, a lot more people have been out to see us and that's been very positive.

"We find the breaks like half-term are really good for us as we have a clientèle who might be looking after the grand kids and families who will come here on a Tuesday lunchtime."

'Urgency'

Mr Manoharan said the food and drink offered by the pub was one of the factors that made it a popular venue and said he felt very positive going forwards.

He said: "I'm a very positive person and my glass is always half full, and the fact that we have been booked up solidly is just incredible for us.

"I've seen a lot more people come in and I think there has been a latent urgency for people to come back, as well as new people coming in to see us.

"We have a fantastic couple of weeks ahead, with tables fully booked and people rebooking over the next few weeks, so I feel really positive for the future."

Mr Manoharan's positivity has been matched by Peter Towler, owner of Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory in Tipton.

Mr Towler said that trade had been far better than he had expected over the past few weeks.

He said: "We were able to open a while ago because we had a marquee outside, but the last few weeks have seen a massive increase and certainly more than I expected.

"There is definitely a feel-good factor at the moment, with people able to go out in great spirits and we have definitely seen that increase in trade.

Meals

"We have seen a lot of new faces, particularly over the last couple of weeks, as well as our loyal customers, with our 30 years of service in the community helping.

"The half-term week has been good for us as although we know people prefer going to the coast and having days out in hot weather, we are still here for those wanting a good meal."

Simon Parton at Rodeos in Wolverhampton also said there had been an increase in people coming to his restaurant, with limited availability on tables due to an increase in bookings.

He said: "The feedback we've had since reopening has been fantastic because people have enjoyed going somewhere unique and different.

"It's been a challenging time in the industry, but we've had a lot of positive reviews and it's been great to see the smiles on peoples faces.