The new cafe-bar in Stourbridge

Soffio Lounge is part of the Loungers group that operates 30 Cosy Clubs and 140 Lounges across the country.

The fit out was completed at 111 High Street after agreeing a 15-year lease with commercial property group Evolve Estates.

Loungers snapped up the former Co-op after London and Cambridge Properties, the Kingswinford-based national commercial property and investment group that manages the building on behalf of Evolve Estates, split the space to create a 3,500 sq ft bar on the ground floor. LCP now hopes to convert the first floor space into residential accommodation.

The bar operator has spent more than £750,000 fitting out the bar and cafe.

Half of the new jobs are full time.

Loungers said its had been looking for a suitable site in Stourbridge for some time.