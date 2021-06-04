Cafe bar brings 30 jobs to Stourbridge as it takes over former Co-op store

By John CorserStourbridgeBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

A new cafe-bar has opened in Stourbridge's former Co-op store, bringing up to 30 new jobs to the town.

The new cafe-bar in Stourbridge
The new cafe-bar in Stourbridge

Soffio Lounge is part of the Loungers group that operates 30 Cosy Clubs and 140 Lounges across the country.

The fit out was completed at 111 High Street after agreeing a 15-year lease with commercial property group Evolve Estates.

Loungers snapped up the former Co-op after London and Cambridge Properties, the Kingswinford-based national commercial property and investment group that manages the building on behalf of Evolve Estates, split the space to create a 3,500 sq ft bar on the ground floor. LCP now hopes to convert the first floor space into residential accommodation.

The bar operator has spent more than £750,000 fitting out the bar and cafe.

Half of the new jobs are full time.

Loungers said its had been looking for a suitable site in Stourbridge for some time.

Barry Flint, asset manager for LCP, said: “Attracting a national and respected operator such as Loungers is great news for Stourbridge. It will bring a fresh dimension to the leisure scene in the town and bring welcome jobs to the local community.”

Business
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News