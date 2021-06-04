Soffio Lounge is part of the Loungers group that operates 30 Cosy Clubs and 140 Lounges across the country.
The fit out was completed at 111 High Street after agreeing a 15-year lease with commercial property group Evolve Estates.
Loungers snapped up the former Co-op after London and Cambridge Properties, the Kingswinford-based national commercial property and investment group that manages the building on behalf of Evolve Estates, split the space to create a 3,500 sq ft bar on the ground floor. LCP now hopes to convert the first floor space into residential accommodation.
The bar operator has spent more than £750,000 fitting out the bar and cafe.
Half of the new jobs are full time.
Loungers said its had been looking for a suitable site in Stourbridge for some time.
Barry Flint, asset manager for LCP, said: “Attracting a national and respected operator such as Loungers is great news for Stourbridge. It will bring a fresh dimension to the leisure scene in the town and bring welcome jobs to the local community.”