Sir Trevor McDonald cuts the ribbon with MD Steve Morris and the Mayor Councillor Robert Yardley..

Sir Trevor, the 81-year-old renowned news and documentary presenter, joined the Mayor of Lichfield, Councillor Robert Yardley and Mayoress, Councillor Jayne Marks, in visiting the new headquarters of Legionella and Fire Safe Services – Britannia House in Britannia Way – following its recent move from Rugeley.

The company provides legionella compliance and passive fire protection services across the UK and saw its revenue more than double between 2018 and 2020 from £1.1 million to £2.6m.

This year it is projected to turnover £4.2m.

Sir Trevor said: “It is a great, great pleasure to be here in the presence of the Mayor and Mayoress of Lichfield and the people responsible for this enterprise.

“It is due, in particular to Kym Darby (business manager at Legionella and Fire Safe Services) who I worked with some years ago.

“It was Kym who invited me here for this occasion.”

Steve Morris, managing director of Legionella and Fire Safe Services, said that the business invested in fire protection services following the Grenfell disaster in London.

Jobs have been created and the company now has 42 staff.

“It has been a remarkable journey,” said Mr Morris, aged 49.

“I can have the best idea for this business but without the team here it means nothing.

“The success of the company is down to each and every one of the people in this building," he added.

In a speech before fellow guests and company staff, Sir Trevor, the former ITV News at Ten presenter, said that since people in his profession are known for following disasters, he was delighted to join in a celebration of success.

“It is great to be in the company of people who are doing well,” he said.

“All the stories I seem to hear are about people who are struggling, have gone under or have found it extremely difficult throughout this period.”

Trinidad-born Sir Trevor said he loved the emphasis the company places on its staff.

“Investing in the efforts of people is one of the finest things you can do,” he said.

“I wish you every success in your future endeavours.”

Legionella and Fire Safe Services has returned to its roots in Lichfield. The company has outgrown its previous premises at Lea Hall Enterprise Park, Wheelhouse Road in Rugeley and made the move to its new two-storey home over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Mr Morris originally started the business in an office at Britannia Way in 2017.