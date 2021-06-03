Cake Box arrives at Merry Hill

Tejinder Singh, left, and Farhana Akhtar at the Cake Box opening

Located near Asda on the lower mall, Cake Box serves freshly baked, handcrafted and 100 per cent egg free cakes.

Cake Box, which has more than160 sites across the UK, has an ambition to reinvigorate Britain’s traditional cake bakeries.

Visitors at the new Cake Box can choose from a range of treats, including fresh cream cakes and slices, cupcakes, vegan loaves and even egg free cheesecakes.

Customers can also add their own personalised message on cakes with Cake Box offering a click and collect service for selected cakes, with orders ready to be picked up at the Merry Hill store within an hour.

The new store is an addition to the booming food and drink offering at the centre, following on from the recent opening of family-owned cup corn retailer Yummy Cup Corn in May and the arrival of bubble tea specialist Bubblycious in April.

Tejinder Singh, group operations director at Cake Box said: “We’re very excited to open our newest store at Merry Hill, which is the ideal destination to help us expand our presence across the West Midlands.

“We know how important it is for families and friends to celebrate special moments together and we’re proud to be able to share our customers’ most important occasions with them again.

“Our range of egg free cakes are perfect for all types of celebrations and are always a crowd-pleasing favourite that play a big part of any event.”

Duncan Burns, marketing manager at Merry Hill said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Cake Box to Merry Hill and their freshly baked and hand-crafted treats are already proving to be a big hit with our visitors.