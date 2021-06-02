Brierley Hill wheelchair workers vote for strike

Sunrise Medical in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google

Four separate days of strike action have been called at Sunrise Medical in Thorns Road, Brierley Hill, with a union warning of widespread disruption to production at the factory.

The strikes will take place on Monday June 14, Friday June 18, Monday June 21 and Friday June 25.

The Unite members are seeking a three per cent pay increase and an additional day of holiday for Christmas Eve. Workers were balloted for strike action as a result of a breakdown in pay talks.

Workers say they have worked hard in recent years to support Sunrise Medical through a period of intense organisational change, the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

While strike action has been called there is still the possibility of the dispute being averted by the company returning to the negotiating table or successful talks being brokered by the conciliation service Acas.

Unite regional officer Su Lowe said: “Workers at Sunrise Medical have repeatedly gone the extra mile to ensure the company is successful.

“They simply wish for their hard work, flexibility, commitment and dedication to be properly rewarded.

“The breakdown in pay talks means that the workforce felt that they had no option but to take strike action, very much as a last resort.

“If strike action does occur it will inevitably result in major disruption to the production of electric wheelchairs at the factory.

“Even at this late stage strike action can still be avoided either by Sunrise Medical returning to the negotiating table with an improved offer or through constructive talks brokered by Acas.”