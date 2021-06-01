New Black Country taxi association chairman wants 'fair say' over clean air zone

front Imran Shafiq, left to right, Mohammed Ali Umar Shahzada, Asif Aurangzeb, Abdul Qudus

Imran Shafiq has taken over from Shaz Saleem as the chairman of Dudley Private Hire & Taxi Association.

Mr Shafiq, formerly vice chairman of the group, said: "I would like to begin by saying a huge thank you to the amazing work Shaz has done in the past 13 years.

"He will forever be remembered as the man who gets the job done and has restored respect to our trade.

"I am honoured and privileged with this position and I aim to continue the work of the association with our first task of working with local councils to ensure drivers and customers have a fair say in the new congestion charges of Birmingham."

Councillor Saleem ldparted on May 10 - just days after he was elected as a councillor for Kingswinford North onto Dudley Council. A new committee has now been formed.

During his tenure, Councillor Saleem says he established partnerships with the local authority and West Midlands Police, improving standards for drivers and ensuring public safety was high.

Mohammed Ali has taken over from Mr Shafiq as vice chairman.

Abdul Qadus, a community campaigner from Lye and former councillor, and a past chairman from the 1980s, has also been appointed vice chairman.

Asif Aurangzeb, from Lye, will continue as secretary. Umar Shahzada, manager of Beacon Taxis, will continue as treasurer.

They all form the new committee of the taxi association.