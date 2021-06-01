Chairman John Whitehouse The new factory extension

The 5,000 sq ft extension will see one of the West Bromwich company's four secondary factory premises increase by 50 per cent, from 10,000 to 15,000 sq ft, and will create new jobs for local apprentices including electricians, refrigeration engineers and assemblers.

Planning has been challenging but after two years of negotiations, the extension will be complete in the autumn.

Weatherite Group chairman, John Whitehouse, who has led the expansion plan, said: “We have worked closely with architects and Sandwell Council and pleased to see that work is well underway on this significant extension.”

The company has so far invested £350,000 although completion is not likely until later-on this year following a further £200,000 of finishing is authorised.

Mr Whitehouse continued: “We are extremely busy and our prospects are ever-growing. We therefore need to provide extra manufacturing and storage space.”

As well as the extension, the company has also recruited 10 employees across the group over recent months, and further invested another £800K in new machinery.

Mr Whitehouse said: “The incredibly important production process starts in the machine shop and a number of the AMADA machines are now more than 20 years old, the oldest being 30 years old and although still working, are becoming less reliable.

“As a consequence, Weatherite Group has decided that where possible, it should have at least two machines that are able to perform the same or similar function and, in that respect, the company has purchased a new Schroder Folder at a cost of £200,000 and a £300,000 Amada Turret Punch Press.”

The company has also installed a new Italian Hot Wire Cutter which will be used to accurately cut thick Polyfoam insulation. This has been made necessary to comply with new regulations which require that the company’s air handling units be built with much improved thermal properties and thereby providing a more energy efficient product.