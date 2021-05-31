Charges for the clean air zone in Birmingham start this week

In reducing the levels of nitrogen dioxide [NO2] in Birmingham, the city's new clean air zone will hurt the pocket of motorists.

Vehicles will be charged to enter an area several miles wide around Birmingham from Tuesday, when the clean air zone [CAZ] starts.

Drivers of older cars will have to pay £8 a day and heavy goods vehicles will have to pay £50. One payment covers the vehicle for the rest of that day but the zone operates every hour of every day of the year.

The city council's environment boss, Councillor Waseem Zaffar MBE, said the scheme will improve the health of citizens.

Businesses though have raised concerns about a loss of trade, while opposition councillors have called for the scheme to be delayed or even scrapped altogether, given the impact it will have on residents and businesses.

One homeless charity said it has been forced to relocate from the city centre due to the fees that would be imposed against its vehicles.

However, there are some high-polluting vehicles that will be exempt, including commercial vehicles at businesses in the city centre.

A map showing the clean air zone, which affects everywhere inside the A4540 Middleway

Dr Steven McCabe, a regional economist from Birmingham City University, said: "Though exemptions are possible, anything making life more financially challenging to Birmingham’s poorest citizens is unwelcome.

"Launching the CAZ whilst the city is still dealing with the fallout of the global pandemic is questionable, particularly for the retail and the night time economies in the city centre, Digbeth and the Jewellery Quarter.

"However, a cleaner Birmingham, especially in the city centre is undoubtedly one that’s far more attractive to inhabitants and visitors.

"The health benefit of reduced levels of harmful emissions is unquestionable.

"And CAZ may, it is hoped, result in increased inward investment creating jobs in services and allied industries so desperately needed to improve prosperity and prospects for current and future generations.

"Crucially, what needs to accompany implementation of the CAZ is vastly improved, cheaper, more efficient, green transport to enable citizens to move around Birmingham."

The implementation of the CAZ was previously delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A full business case, drawn up by the city council in 2019, estimates that CAZ will stop 22,000 high-polluting vehicles from entering the city centre.

However, businesses and charities use such vehicles. Among them is Homeless Birmingham, which looks after rough sleepers, which has been forced to close its operation in the city centre due to the £50 charge it would be subjected to.

Councillor Waseem Zaffar MBE said CAZ will bring health benefits by improving air quality which affects the health of citizens.

He told the Express & Star: "As we get swept up in the practicalities of the zone’s operation, it is important to remember the reasons why we are doing it and the thousands of lives this will save.

"Every year up to 1,000 Brummies are dying prematurely because health conditions such as cancer, heart and lung disease are worsened by air pollution and it fundamentally wrong that in this day and age people do not have access to clean air.

"June 1 represents us turning the tide on this inequality and creating a healthier future for current and future generations to thrive."

He added: "We have worked closely with the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce throughout this process to listen to the concerns of businesses and work with them to offer our support.

"The fear of losing trade has to be counteracted by the benefits clean air will bring; healthier staff, customers and visitors.

"Air pollution contributes to premature deaths and health conditions which impact upon businesses and the wider economy.

"Let’s not forget there are people with health conditions who currently avoid travel into Birmingham because of air pollution; the clean air zone will open the city up to them.