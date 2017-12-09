Standing ovation as Dr Roy Richardson made Honorary Freeman of Sandwell

Dr Richardson, 87, became the first businessman to receive the accolade after a ceremony at Sandwell Council House in Oldbury in honour of his work across the Black Country and West Midlands over the years, which has included helping to build the Fort Shopping Centre and Star City in Birmingham.

Members of his family, business representatives, councillors and dignitaries gave Dr Richardson a standing ovation at the ceremony after being introduced by Town Crier Adrian Holmes.

Dr Richardson said: "I feel very proud and privileged to be here today. I left school at 14 and went to work for my father, I learnt the lesson of how much money was worth.

"We've had our ups and downs and more successes than failures.

"I am proud to be a Black Country businessman.

"I want to thank councillors for unanimously voting me to be the first businessman to have this award.

"I could never have imagined this would happen to me but I hope it is something that the young people who are just leaving school can learn from.

"You can do whatever you want to do with hard work and dedication.

"I am proud to have been a part of creating what we know as Sandwell today.

Dr Roy Richardson is presented with his Dedication Scroll and Honorary Freeman badge by Mayor of Sandwell, Cllr Ahmadul Haque. pic.twitter.com/ISFyKkH9tQ — Sandwell Council (@sandwellcouncil) December 9, 2017

"I am sorry my brother Don is not here today, he played a very big part in making the business a success."

Successfully selling second-hand and new commercial vehicles, Roy with his brother Don built a strong business that enabled them to diversify their interests into commercial development during the 1980s.

With over a million square feet of development within the greater Birmingham area, schemes like the Merry Hill Shopping Centre, the Fort Shopping Centre and Star City are landmark projects that carry the Richardson footprint which are testament to the entrepreneurial endeavour and ability that has set Roy apart from others.

Leader of Sandwell Council Steve Eling described Dr Richardson as an "exceptional person" who had never forgotten his roots in the Black Country and Sandwell.

Standing ovation for Dr Roy Richardson as Freedom of Sandwell ceremony gets under way in Council Chamber. pic.twitter.com/EHiL7SBGMy — Sandwell Council (@sandwellcouncil) December 9, 2017

Councillor Eling said Roy and Don Richardson had got "stuck in" to redeveloping sites that other people didn't want to develop and that people in Sandwell and the Black Country had a lot to be thankful for from their developments.

He said: "Roy has changed the face of not only the Black Country but the wider West Midlands and further afield thanks to his success in the development industry.

"Not only is he a great businessman, he’s a real philanthropist.

"We proudly welcome him as an honorary freeman of Sandwell."

After the ceremony, Dr Richardson took the opportunity to 'drive sheep' through the borough, which is one of the ceremonial rights as a Freeman.

His contribution to business was also praised by Ninder Johal, former head of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, who said: "Roy is an inspiration, a grounded man who has worked his way to the very top.

"What he has achieved cannot be overstated and I am delighted for him, nobody deserves this more."