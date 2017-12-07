Menu

Maxpower taxi win

By John Corser | West Bromwich | Business | Published:

Worcestershire tube group Tricorn's Maxpower Automotive subsidiary in West Bromwich has won a £5 million contract to supply parts for the new electric black cab being produced by the London Electric Vehicle Company.

Tricorn's Maxpower Automotive in West Bromwich has won a £5mn contract to supply parts for the new electric black cab

Tricorn's Maxpower Automotive in West Bromwich has won a £5mn contract to supply parts for the new electric black cab

The Malvern-based said Maxpower had secured a long term agreement with LEVC to supply brake pipe assemblies for the new TX eCity electric taxi.

Maxpower Automotive also increased revenue and profitability in the first half of the year to the end of September.

Tricorn made a pre-tax profit of £256,000 from a loss of £249,000 a year before although revenue grew 28% to £11.4m

"The group has made significant progress through the reporting period with all businesses benefiting from improved end markets and the impact of new business wins, said Tricorn chairman Andrew Moss.

