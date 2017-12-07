Maxpower taxi win

The Malvern-based said Maxpower had secured a long term agreement with LEVC to supply brake pipe assemblies for the new TX eCity electric taxi.

Maxpower Automotive also increased revenue and profitability in the first half of the year to the end of September.

Tricorn made a pre-tax profit of £256,000 from a loss of £249,000 a year before although revenue grew 28% to £11.4m

"The group has made significant progress through the reporting period with all businesses benefiting from improved end markets and the impact of new business wins, said Tricorn chairman Andrew Moss.